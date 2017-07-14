Red Sox announce Pablo Sandoval designated for assignment

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have announced that third baseman Pablo Sandoval has been designated for assignment.

The announcement means the team has 10 days to place him on waivers, trade him, or release him. Sandoval could also accept a demotion to the minor leagues, though that scenario seems unlikely.

The Sandoval tenure has been mired by injury and inconsistency for the slugger. Sandoval batted just .212 in 2017 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs in just 32 games while battling myriad injuries.

In 2016, Sandoval played in just three games, missing almost the entire season due to injury. In 2015, the first year of his mammoth 5-year, $95 million deal, he hit .245 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 126 games.

Sandoval has also been a liability defensively, leading to questions about whether he was a long-term fit at the hot corner.

