Red Sox hold first full squad practice at spring training

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — Baseball season is coming up fast as the Red Sox held their first full squad practice Friday ahead of their first game next week.

“It was good, it was fun just getting back out there on the field and seeing everybody running around and just getting back into baseball shape,” said pitcher Rick Porcello.

Expectations are high for the team and with newcomers like pitcher Chris Sale, the Red Sox are hoping to see improvements.

“I did some things well last year and I did some things really bad, I feel like,” said pitcher David Price. “And I just want to go out there and be the consistent pitcher that I’ve been my entire career.”

Principal owner John Henry also spoke to the team, evoking the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and encouraging the Red Sox to finish the job like they did.

