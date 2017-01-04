Reports: ‘Mr. Bruin’ Milt Schmidt, 98, has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, Boston Bruins legend Milt Schmidt passed away Wednesday at the age of 98.

Schmidt, known affectionately by Bruins faithful as Mr. Hockey, joined the Original 6 franchise in 1936 as an 18-year-old.

Playing on the famed “Kraut Line,” Schmidt tallied 229 career goals and amassed 346 assists in his career.

He was a 4-time All-Star who won the Hart trophy in 1951.

Schmidt helped the Bruins win Stanley Cup championships in 1938-39 and 1940-41.

Schmidt also spent 11 seasons behind the bench as a coach.

His iconic No. 15 hangs in the rafters as one of the numbers retired by the franchise.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)