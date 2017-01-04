Reports: ‘Mr. Bruin’ Milt Schmidt, 98, has died

170104_milt_schmidt

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, Boston Bruins legend Milt Schmidt passed away Wednesday at the age of 98.

Schmidt, known affectionately by Bruins faithful as Mr. Hockey, joined the Original 6 franchise in 1936 as an 18-year-old.

Playing on the famed “Kraut Line,” Schmidt tallied 229 career goals and amassed 346 assists in his career.

He was a 4-time All-Star who won the Hart trophy in 1951.

Schmidt helped the Bruins win Stanley Cup championships in 1938-39 and 1940-41.

Schmidt also spent 11 seasons behind the bench as a coach.

His iconic No. 15 hangs in the rafters as one of the numbers retired by the franchise.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus