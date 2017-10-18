Rob Gronkowski offers injury recovery advice to Gordon Hayward

BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski offered his well wishes to Celtics forward Gordon Hayward after he suffered a leg injury in the season opener and offered his advice for recovery.

Hayward was taken off the court on a stretcher Tuesday night during the Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward has a dislocated left ankle and broken tibia and will undergo surgery.

“I don’t know the guy, never met him but it’s not something that you want to see as an athlete happen to anyone else,” said Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, who has bounced back from several large injuries in his career, said it is difficult physically and mentally.

“It takes away your whole life from going down like that,” said Gronkowski. “You can’t do anything. You can’t walk. You’ve got to have people do it. You get really frustrated. You just want the people you love around you to help you out and get you in the best mindset throughout the whole process.”

Gronk advised Hayward to work hard at getting healthy but not to rush it. He also said he cannot wait to see him back with the Celtics.

“Go into rehab just like you go into anything else, dominate it and come back when you feel ready and come back when you’re 100 percent,” said Gronkowski.

