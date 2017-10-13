(WHDH) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tends to catch a lot of hate online, but recently a Twitter account has come to his defense.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the profile with the generic name Jones Smith that helped spread positivity towards Goodell was run by his wife Jane Skinner Goodell.

The account had no profile pictures or followers.

Goodell’s wife confirmed she ran the account in a statement.

Goodell had come under fire by Patriots fans after the NFL suspended quarterback Tom Brady for four games for his role in deflategate.

T-shirts showing Goodel with a clown nose were made and distributed by Barstool Sports at opening night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Goodell also made a pre-season showing at Gillette, where fans booed him.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)