Swansea homeowner plans to protest Patriots by burning jerseys

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - A homeowner in Swansea is set to protest the New England Patriots by burning jerseys Thursday night.

Mark Shane said he will burn the jerseys of players who kneeled during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

He added that the reason behind the burning is the use of the National Anthem as “political football,” saying that’s not why people go to the games.

“It doesn’t belong in the sports arena,” proclaimed Shane. “We go there to be entertained. If I wanted to listen to political rhetoric, I will turn to Fox or CNN.”

The fire department said that Shane does not have a burn permit and there is a chance the fire could get shut down.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)