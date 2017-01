FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tickets for the first Patriots playoff game are set to go on sale Friday morning.

A limited number of tickets will be available at 10 a.m., exclusively through Ticketmaster.

The upcoming weekend’s games will decided who faces off against the Patriots.

The Pats will host the game at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 14.

