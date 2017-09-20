Tom Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Patriots win over Saints

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his team’s bounce-back win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Brady finished 30 of 39 passing for 447 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. It was the 52nd time he has thrown for three TDs and no interceptions.

Brady, 40, has now won the Player of the Week award 28 times — tied for the most in NFL history. In 2016, Brady was Player of the Week seven times.

The Patriots, now 1-1, will host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

