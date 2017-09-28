(WHDH) — Just a week after its release, Tom Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method,” is a best seller.

The Patriots quarterback took to social media to share his excitement.

In his post, Brady thanked his fans for their support.

“As great as this news is, my ultimate goal in writing this was to help EVERYBODY in the world through my own personal experiences and share with them what sustaining peak performance looks like,” he also added.

