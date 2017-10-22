(WHDH) – Tom Brady’s mother opened up about her struggles battling cancer last football season in a new interview with the NFL Network.

Galynn Brady was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in the summer of 2016. She underwent several surgeries, including two lumpectomies. That September, she began five months of chemotherapy, which means she missed several of her son’s games. She did, however, still manage to watch every single one.

“Thursday, we would go I would have my treatment,” said Galynn Brady. “Friday, I’d be feeling good, Saturday, not good, Sunday, not good. Every Sunday we would watch the game together, so it was something to look forward to,” she continued.

“Everything would center around Thursday at 10 o’clock, and then 10 o’clock on Sunday morning when we’d turn on the football games,” added Tom Brady Sr.

Throughout Galynn Brady’s battle, her son kept in constant contact with her. She said they would “FaceTime a lot.”

Galynn Brady was determined to make it to the Super Bowl. She finished chemotherapy just two weeks before the big game, but almost did not make it because she developed phenomena and then shingles. The day before she was scheduled to fly to Houston, her doctor cleared her to go.

That Super Bowl game, however, was tough on the family. Galynn Brady said she was heartbroken for her son, but little did she know she was motivating him on the field. The Patriots went on to make a historic comeback in the game.

“It was a euphoric feeling,” said Galynn Brady in the interview. “I’m so glad that I decided that I would go, and just put cancer aside for that weekend.”

Galynn Brady received a Super Bowl ring—the team said she was a big part of the win.

