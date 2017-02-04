HOUSTON (WHDH) - Die-hard fans flocked to Houston all decked out for the Super Bowl showdown.

A sea of creative costumes flooded the streets of Houston on Saturday.

The fans sported their team’s colors, hoping it might bring some luck for the big game.

If you weren’t showing off your team, you might have looked a little out of place.

The crazier the costume, the more attention you got.

7News spoke with many people who wore the red, white and blue proudly—hoping it’s a good luck charm.

Others among the crows were making Atlanta proud.

A sea of colors were proudly displayed just hours away from the Super Bowl.

Watch the video above to see some of the creative costumes.

