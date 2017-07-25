Summertime Sadness Today, Great By Tomorrow

So, yesterday was pretty gross…for any month, and especially July! Today isn’t ideal, but thankfully it’s not a repeat of yesterday. We’re waking up to drizzle, a few scattered (mostly light) showers. Grab the rain gear before heading out the door, because we keep the chance for a spot shower throughout the day. But the best chance to get in on some more cold rain, will be early this morning. Temps stay cool to day in the mid to upper-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few peaks of sunshine late afternoon & evening, but we really start chipping away at our cloud cover late tonight.

By tomorrow morning, we’re immediately turning the page weather-wise, as high pressure moves in from our NW. This means the sunshine is back, and so are some seasonable temps! Temps in land range from 75-80° tomorrow, with cooler temps in mid to low-70s across the coast.

Thursday is a transition day, with high pressure tracking off the coast, and our next frontal system moving in from our west. That’ll bring a mix of sun & clouds, greater humidity and showers late. This end of the week system, brings the risk for wet weather Thursday evening, with the best chance for rain through the overnight hours Thursday & throughout the day Friday.

I promise it’s still summer!

~Wren