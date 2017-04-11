Bring On The Heat!

After the last 5 weeks, this week’s sunshine & mild temps feel terrific!! Enter Tuesday forecast….mic drop. Bring on those 80° temps & record warmth. We kick off temps this morning in the low to mid-50s, and we warm up quickly from there.

Sunshine stays in your forecast throughout the day with winds again out the southwest today, breezy at times.

We’ve talking about the potential to break some records today, and it does look likely that we will see a handful of locations, including metro Boston break previous record highs.

Today’s summer weather could take a stormy departure as a cold front moves in from the west. This could touch off some stormy weather late tonight, with the risk for isolated stronger storms especially in NW Berkshire & Franklin counties. Gusty winds and small hail is possible.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for us tomorrow morning into the evening commute. The best chance for a passing shower in eastern MA will be mid-morning through early evening. Isolated afternoon storms, are especially possible in eastern Mass., Rhode Island & Eastern CT.

By 7PM tomorrow night, we are looking dry (still only slight chance for a passing shower) with even some cloud cover scooting outta here.

Grab the sunscreen & sunglasses, and enjoy a gorgeous spring day!!!

