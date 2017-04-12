Few Showers, Still Pleasant Pattern

I really hope you were able to get outside and enjoy some of yesterday’s fantastic weather!!! While we won’t be looking at record heat (without humidity) & sunshine all day long, we do still have a nice weather pattern ahead.

We’re off to a mild start today, with dry skies throughout the Mass & even mostly sunny skies throughout eastern MA. You might be wondering if those showers are truly in the forecast, since they are certainly taking their time getting here.

Showers working into western MA this morning/mid-morning, and we’ll see light, scattered showers fill out from west to east. Metro Boston, and eastern MA can count on the best chance for catching a rain shower this afternoon into the early evening. Isolated t’storms are possible during this time. Most of us that manage to see some rain showers, will nab only trace amounts up to 0.15″, with locally higher amounts for those of areas that manage a rumble or two of thunder.

While we have the slight chance for a passing shower around first pitch for your Sox game, the bulk of the game looks to stay dry. Cloud cover scoots out of Southern New England pretty quickly tonight as this cold front moves off the coast, but winds will pick up. It’ll feel pretty chilly late tonight & tomorrow morning with temps back in the low-40s and breezy conditions.

High pressure is back for the end of the workweek, with seasonable temps and sunshine!! Your holiday weekend is also shaping up nicely as most of Saturday & Sunday will be dry, with rain showers impacting mainly Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Keep the umbrella on standby today!

~Wren