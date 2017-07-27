Finicky Today, Soaking Rain On The Horizon

Summer-like temps stay with us, and humidity cranks it up a notch today, but…rain and storms are back in the picture. A few light showers are possible this morning, the more widespread showers this afternoon. We could also manage a rumble or two of thunder by this afternoon and evening.

Today’s storms develop first to across western Massachusetts, which is also where the greatest risk for severe weather is today into the the evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds at time look to be the main concerns. As storms track eastward from out west, they’ll generally lose some steam, but we could still manage a few heavy rainmakers across eastern Mass. too.

Eastern Mass. stands a better shot for storms around and after dinnertime, diminishing by 11PM. Late tonight after midnight, best chance for wet and stormy weather shift south of the Mass. Pike (especially across the Cape and Islands) as a cold front stalls to our SE.

Friday brings a mixture of sun and clouds, with the slight chance for a spot shower or two, and a few isolated PM storms possible.

Now, onto late Friday night into Saturday…an area of low pressure develops, pops off the mid-Atlantic, and this coastal system could mean business…especially across SE Massachusetts. The warm front to the NE of this low, provides an avenue for the low to follow. A band of very heavy rain will fall along this warm front, which currently looks to stay off shore. We’re still looking at the possibility of about 1″ of rain in Boston, with the highest risk for downpours and flash flooding across the Lower & Middle Cape, as well as the Islands.

High pressure scoots into New England Sunday, clearing out some cloud cover, and bringing back some nice summer weather.

~Wren