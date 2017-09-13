Gorgeous Today, Unsettled End Of The Week

We’ve got another cool start this morning, with low humidity levels and some patchy fog (not terribly widespread).

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through this morning, with a few extra clouds into this afternoon. While high level clouds could filter out this afternoon’s sunshine just a hair, we’ll see more noticeable cloud cover this afternoon across SW Mass. Winds end up out of the SW today, as high pressure (that’s kept our spectacular forecast in place) tracks offshore. Temps top off in the low to mid-80s today, with increasing cloud cover into this evening.

We do have the slight chance for a spot shower or two past 8PM tonight (with the best chance for a shower before 11PM south of the Mass. Pike).

The Bay State stands a more likely shot at scattered showers and a few isolated storms late tonight into the overnight hours. The risk for severe storms stays low during this time.

While we could see an isolated shower and or some spotty drizzle tomorrow morning, the bulk of the daytime tomorrow stays dry. It isn’t until tomorrow evening during the evening commute that we’ll see a better chance for sctd. showers and t’storms.

Showers and a few t’storms are likely Friday, which is when we’ll get the bulk of this week’s rain from Irma remnants. Rainfall totals by Friday night will mostly be between 0.3-0.8″.

Muggy weather returns for the end of the workweek, and coupled with temps in the 80s, it’ll feel a tad soupy.

Your weekend forecast is looking pretty pleasant! We do have the slight chance for a few spot showers Saturday, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two weekend days, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps back in the mid-70s.

Another update on Hurricane Jose, still a category 1 storm: looks to keep looping well offshore through the workweek. As we head into this weekend, Jose takes a more northeasterly track into the start of the next week as a Tropical Cyclone. While Jose does look to still stay offshore into next week, this will continue to be something we’re monitoring and providing updates on.

Hope you’re enjoying this gorgeous stretch of weather!!!

~Wren