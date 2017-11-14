Iso. Early Shower Today, Sunshine Tomorrow

If you got up early enough this morning, then you got to enjoy a few wet snow flakes in metro Boston, mixed in with some patchy drizzle/showers. We have seen some snow showers early this morning, along and north of the Mass. Pike.

For the first time in a while we are waking up to the possibility for a few slick spots mainly west of I-495, and especially for higher elevations.

Temps today are back into the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies (a few peaks of afternoon sunshine across eastern Mass. if we luck out).

We lose some cloud cover tonight, with just a few clouds by early tomorrow morning. So it’ll be a chillier start for us tomorrow with temps in the low-30s (and mid to upper-20s outside of metro Boston).

Sunshine returns tomorrow as high pressure builds into the region but are next storms system also approaches from the west as this area of high pressure starts tracking offshore.

This system looks to bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday, with showers tapering late afternoon.

~Wren