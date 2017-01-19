Nicer Weather Today, Quiet Weekend Weather

Today’s forecast will be much more pleasant than yesterday’s soggy & gloomy weather! Although we’re starting out your forecast with temperatures above average, many locations are at or below freezing. This comes after wet weather yesterday, as well as a few scattered flurries early this morning. Patchy black ice will be a concern through the morning commute, but any moisture in the form of flurries and sprinkles pushes off the coast quickly this AM.

Then high pressure takes charge of our weather pattern, scooting out cloud cover into today. We’ll manage a few peaks of sunshine, with temps well above average (an added bonus is it’s not going to be as breezy as yesterday). High pressure keeps dry weather in place tomorrow, with AM sunshine. Clouds increase into tomorrow evening as an area of low pressure tries to bring moisture to New England. High pressure pushes back on this system, keeping any moisture confined to Friday night (spotty across the coast, and more noticeable in SW Mass. mainly late into the overnight hours wrapping up early Sat.).

Enjoy our mild and quiet Thursday forecast!

~Wren