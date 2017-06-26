Pleasant, But A Few Pesky Storms

Well I think we can agree that Monday’s usually aren’t the best, but when you throw in a Monday morning forecast like today’s…it makes things a whole lot better! Your last Monday of June 2017 is starting out with crisp, cool and comfortable with temps in the mid-60s in the metro.

Skies stay mostly sunny this morning, with a few additional clouds into the afternoon. We have the slight chance for a spot shower/isolated storm this afternoon into the early evening. The best chance for a stay shower looks to stay north of the Mass. Pike, and NW of Boston.

All-in-all this week is shaping up nicely! Dewpoints stay low through midweek, and temperatures stay seasonable throughout the entire week. We will see a typical summer pattern as well, with morning sunshine and most days featuring at least the slight chance of an afternoon/evening isolated shower/t’storm.

~Wren