Pleasant Pattern Ahead

We’re looking at a mild day, high pressure is here with us as we wrap up the workweek. As high pressure builds into the region, winds dies down for us, and we’ll also see mostly sunny skies here today, tomorrow, even into Saturday!

Temperatures in the mid-40s in Fitchburg, 39 degrees in Worcester, close to 50 across the Cape, the Islands as we head in to today. It is going to be a nice spring day for us. We’re not as warm as we were the last couple of days. Yesterday, (Wednesday) some spots reached 76 degrees- that’s what Taunton recorded as a high temperature. Boston was cooler. But today, we’re going to be looking at more seasonable temperature- our highs generally this time of year are in the mid-50s. We just haven’t seen that much this week. And even today and tomorrow, as we’re closer to average temperature-wise, we’ll be slightly above average. Tonight it will be cool with mostly clear skies, and we’re back into the low 40s here in Metro Boston with winds out of the northwest…not too breezy.

As we head into the next couple of days we have a high pollen count- so those with allergies, it will be an issue for us. But not much to complain about with this weather pattern we’ve had, it’s been very mild. For Saturday we’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. As we head into the evening hours a warm front moves through which could bring us rain showers in the evening into early Sunday morning. But most of your Easter Sunday is dry. We are watching the potential for an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday as we warm up very significantly into the low-80s with partly sunny skies.

Marathon Monday is looking very comfortable for runners. We’re not going to be too hot, not too cold and we still have that sunshine in play. So enjoy the beautiful stretch of spring weather ahead.