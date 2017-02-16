Slick Thurs. AM….Quiet Pattern Ahead

We saw another thump of snow late last night/ early this AM.

The early AM commuters saw the brunt of our reduced visibility and snow. By 7:30 AM onward, we’re mostly dealing with light, scattered snow showers.

We could still see a passing light snow shower into the mid-morning through the early PM, but we only stand a slight chance for further snow today. Temps will trend cooler than normal, and with blustery winds out of the NW, it’s going to feel like a cold winter day.

Snow Totals

Northeastern Massachusetts received the most snow out of this system, which at this point is well to our NE. Essex County saw the highest totals topping off near 4″

In and around the city we’ve seen a general 1-2″ snow fall .

~Wren