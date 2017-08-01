Sunshine, Warmth, & PM Storm Chances Ahead

It’s a pleasant start to your Tuesday forecast with more seasonable morning temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. We’ve got another nice summer forecast today, but you will notice that the humidity has made somewhat of a comeback. We’ll also see more upper-80° temps inland today (compared to yesterday), with temps across the coastline again cooler in the mid to upper-70s.

We do have the slight chance for a spot shower/isolated storm this late afternoon & early evening.

Tomorrow brings a better change for afternoon & evening storms, and we’ll see this typical summer-like pattern carry out through the rest of the workweek. Won’t be a washout any day, and we’ll still see a mixture of sun and clouds, but we do still keep the risk for t’storms in the forecast.

Not a bad first week of August 2017! Hope you’re enjoying the sunshine & warmth!

~Wren