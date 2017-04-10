Why Hello There

Come on down, and enjoy this forecast!!! What a great hand we’ve been dealt this week. What makes this even sweeter is the fact that so far, spring has brought a cold March & a soggy, chilly April. Well no more (for now)!

Instead, we’re just going to skip straight ahead to summer-like weather both today & tomorrow. If those temps look hot, well, we’ll have a sweet breeze just to make things more comfy 🙂

Winds shift to southwesterly winds today, breezy at times (with gusts peaking near 30 mph).

Today temps warm up into the mid-70s in Boston, with cooler temps (55-60°) across the Cape & Islands.

The heat is on for your Tuesday forecast, with potentially record breaking heat on tap!!

Southwesterly winds will again deliver cooler air from over cool ocean waters (~41°) causing varied temps across Southern New England…with cooler temps across the Cape, Islands, and South Shore.

Scattered rain showers (iso. t’storms too) return for Wednesday as a cold front tracks through the regions, but your Wednesday forecast won’t be a washout. The rain will help moderate allergies, but by and large we’ve got a high pollen count this week.

Temps stay above normal through the bulk of this week, with no major rainstorm expected.

Here’s to a gorgeous spring week!!

~Wren