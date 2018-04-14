BOSTON (WHDH) – Runners are gearing up for the 122nd annual Boston Marathon. About 30,000 runners are expected to hit the pavement on Monday.

Runners must tackle 26.2 miles – something no. 261 Kathrine Switzer knows well. It was around this time in 1967 that a photographer captured an iconic moment of Switzer as the first woman to run the race with an official bib.

Fifty-one years later, she’ll once again watch people from around the world race down Boylston Street. Each competitor, with his or her own story of perseverance.

The 2018 theme is “Together Forward.”

