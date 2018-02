FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Ed Sheeran and Gillette Stadium announced that a second Foxborough show has been added to Sheeran’s upcoming tour.

In addition to his sold out show on Sept. 15, Sheeran will also perform the day before.

Sheeran recently won multiple awards at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the Foxborough show go on sale Feb. 16.

