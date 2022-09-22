BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr.

The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.

The responsibilities of the role include documenting the natural beauty of Iceland as well as documenting and learning how to live a simple life.

The role also includes providing siggi’s with social media content and suggesting new siggi’s flavors by eating traditional Icelandic foods.

The Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr will be compensated with up to $50,000 for work as part of the gig.

The role is part of the company’s “less sets you free” campaign.

Those interested in learning more about becoming siggi’s Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr can apply on siggi’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)