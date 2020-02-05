Actor Kevin Bacon spotted filming ‘City on the Hill’ in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Kevin Bacon was spotted in Boston on Wednesday filming scenes for the hit show “City on the Hill.”

7NEWS captured video of Bacon on City Hall Plaza as a Showtime production crew recorded video for season two of the show, which is set in the early 1990s.

Bacon plays a hardened FBI veteran who teams up with local authorities in an effort to take down a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown.

The crime drama series, which premiered in June 2019, was created by Charlie MacLean. It’s based on an original idea by Ben Affleck and MacLean.

The series also stars Aldis Hodge, Amanda Clayton, Cathy Moriarty, Kevin Dunn, and Jill Hennessy.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)