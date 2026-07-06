BOSTON (WHDH) - After reportedly officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden Friday, comedian Adam Sandler returned to his home state of New Hampshire and enjoyed some time on Nantucket for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Sandler was spotted getting ice cream at Sawyer’s Dairy Bar on Saturday. The staff there said he was very kind and they were excited to meet him.

“One of our kitchen guys comes running in, and he’s like, ‘Adam Sandler’s here! Adam Sandler’s here!’ So we’re all, like, looking out the window, and he’s just with his mom, standing in line, waiting to get ice cream,” said Charli Eddy, who served ice cream to Sandler.

“Clearly he is a New Hampshire guy through and through. You can take him out of New Hampshire, but you cannot take New Hampshire out of the guy,” said Kalley Cutler, the Owner of Sawyer’s Dairy Bar.

Sandler was also seen spending some time on Nantucket Sunday, shooting hoops with a group of people on a local basketball court. The group told 7NEWS Sandler came up to them and asked if he could join their game. They said he played well and stuck around for about an hour.

“It was me that recognized him, like, he was walking out of the car and I was like, ‘is that Adam Sandler?’ Like as a joke, I didn’t think it was actually him. And some guy said, ‘no, but it looks like Adam Sandler.’ And then when he got closer, like, it was actually Adam Sandler!” said Eli Leventhal, who played basketball with Sandler.

“Famous people are people too, you know? Yeah they’re famous, they get a lot of attention, but they’re people. They want to do casual stuff, too. I think it was pretty fun that we all played basketball with him. Nobody was bothering him for photos, we all took photos at the end,” said Andrew Kesler, who also played basketball with Sandler.

“It’s really, like, a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to play pickup basketball in the park with Adam Sandler, which was pretty awesome,” said Max Schmitz, another member of the basketball group.

Everyone said they were starstruck to see the comedian in New England, but said he kept things casual, simply spending the holiday weekend with his family.

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