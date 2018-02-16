‘Black Panther’ hits theaters, drawing excited crowds

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — The highly-anticipated superhero film “Black Panther” hit theaters Friday and it is getting great reviews from those who lined up to see it.

Black Panther is the first black superhero to star in his own movie. The movie takes place in the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda and raises questions about what Africa might have looked like had it never been stripped of its resources. Some people at a Dorchester movie theater Friday said they were especially happy to see a movie starring a black superhero.

“I think it’s positive self-reflection for black youth to see this, to see that they are royalty, to see that they can accomplish great things, that they come from a great place,” said Deanna Jiles.

Some moviegoers came wearing Black Panther shirts or traditional African dress. Natasha Mason-Walker, who wore a scarf she made herself, organized a group of 30 people to come see the movie.

“I’m excited to see so many stars coming out and telling our story. Even though it’s futuristic and fantasy, a lot of it is taken from truth,” said Mason-Walker.

Those coming out of the theater told 7News they loved the movie.

