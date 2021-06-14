SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Boyz II Men will perform at MGM Springfield this summer, the casino announced Monday.

The iconic trio is slated to play a show in the casino’s Symphony Hall at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Grammy-award winners hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM box office.

