Britney Spears’ conservatorship sues blogger for defamation

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears says though her family has been stressed out lately, shes doing OK. The pop star posted a video to her Instagram on Tuesday, telling her fans: All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Earlier this month, Spears said she decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch. In January, she said she was putting her career on hold for the sake of her father, who is sick. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The conservatorship that oversees Britney Spears’ personal life and career has sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles alleges that Anthony Elia, who runs the website Absolute Britney, has falsely claimed the court-ordered conservatorship has been manipulating her Instagram account to make her appear more troubled than she actually is.

The blog and its social media accounts have played a key role in the so-called “Free Britney” movement, a group of fans who say she is being controlled against her will by her father Jaime, who serves as her conservator.

Messages sent to Elia seeking comment were not immediately returned.

