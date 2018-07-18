(WHDH) – Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show is coming to Netflix.

“Springsteen on Broadway” is set to launch on Netflix Dec. 15, the final night of Springsteen’s Broadway run, Springsteen announced Wednesday in a post on his website.

The show, according to the post, is an acoustic performance written and performed by Springsteen, based on his autobiography “Born to Run.”

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one-man show,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in the post. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

“Springsteen on Broadway,” will have completed a 236-show run at the Walter Kerr Theatre by the time the performance is released on Netflix. The show began Broadway previews on Oct. 3, 2017, before officially opening on Oct. 12, 2017.

