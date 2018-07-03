(CNN) – Hip-Hop star Cardi B has made history, becoming the first female rap artist to get two no. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Her song “I Like It,” featuring Latin music stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin, became Cardi B’s second song to top the list. Her hit “Bodak Yellow” spent three weeks at no. 1 in 2017.

Both songs are featured on the rapper’s debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.”

“I Like It” is the first Billboard chart-topping hit for Bad Bunny and Balvin.

