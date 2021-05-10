Celine Dion, Pharrell Williams awarded honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two famous musicians received honorary recognition from Berklee College of Music.

The college recognized Celine Dion and Pharrell Williams with honorary doctorate degrees at the graduation ceremony.

They both gave special messages to the graduating class.

“And class of 2021, go out there and express yourself with the confidence and enthusiasm of champions,” said Dion

“You have a purpose in this life whether you do it professionally or it continues to be a hobby of yours something that you’re doing and you are gonna do is gonna contribute to the greater good of mankind that’s your job,” said Williams

During the ceremony, students gave an online concert as part of the graduation celebration.

