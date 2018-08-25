Celtics legend Bill Russell auctioning off car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell sent out an exciting tweet Saturday afternoon.

The retired center said he has “too many cars,” and that he plans to auction one off on eBay.

Russell said he may include some signed merchandise in the sale.

I’ve decide I have too many cars I am going to auction it on eBay. This is your chance to own my car. I was thinking of signing the glovebox & maybe throw in some signed goodies, ideas? Let’s hear it #SaturdayMorning @celtics @NBA @BostonGlobe @nytimes @BBCSport @eBay @eBay_UK — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 25, 2018

Russell is currently hosting a giveaway on Twitter called “8 Straight Giveaway” where fans can be entered once a month to win exclusive merchandise.

