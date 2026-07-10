BOSTON (WHDH) - Avengers, Assemble! Actor Chris Evans is one of many celebrities joining FAN EXPO Boston this August, where fans will have exclusive opportunities for autographs and professional photo opportunities.

Evans, who was born in Boston and raised in Sudbury, is returning to his hometown alongside a packed celebrity lineup to meet fans at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District.

The event will take place August 7-9, 2026. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Evans on August 8 and August 9, 2026.

“This is a historic moment for FAN EXPO Boston,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. “Bringing Chris Evans home to meet the fans who have supported him from his earliest days in local theater to his legendary run as Captain America is nothing short of extraordinary. Evans headlines a star-studded lineup that represents the very best of pop culture, and we’re creating an immersive experience where fans can connect with their heroes through photo ops, autographs, exclusive panels, and unforgettable special events.”

Evans got his start in community theater before he became one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. He is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in 11 Marvel Studios films, and is set to reprise the role in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday releasing December, 2026.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now. There are multiple options for ticket packages including single day pass, family pass, child pass, premium pass, and VIP package. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit: www.fanexpoboston.com/en/tickets/admission.

To see the other celebrity guests attending the event and the dates they will appear, visit: https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/all-guests/.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)