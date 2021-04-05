Clooney, Affleck spotted filming in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield played host a couple of stars n Monday.

Ben Affleck spotted in town, filming a new movie, “The Tender Bar”. The actor was seen going in and out of the Bowladrome on Water Street with camera crews in place.

George Clooney also spotted on the set – saying hi to fans outside looking to get a glimpse of the movie’s director and producer.

