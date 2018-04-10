LOS ANGELES (WHDH) – Comedian Tracy Morgan was honored in Hollywood Tuesday with his own star on the Walk of Fame.

Morgan has starred in several films and television shows including “30 Rock” and the new TBS series, “The Last OG.”

Fellow comedians Jordan Peele and Martin Lawrence were on hand to unveil the star and – in true Tracy Morgan fashion – he accepted the honor.

Morgan began appearing on television in Lawrence’s show “Martin” in 1994. He spent several years on “Saturday Night Live” (1993-2003) and later starred in his own show “The Tracy Morgan Show” for one season.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)