The cast of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Pictured (L-R): Vella Lovell as Heather, Pete Gardner as Darryl, Santino Fontana as Greg, Rachel Bloom as Rebecca, Vincent Rodriguez III as Josh, and Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula. Smallz Raskind / The CW

(WHDH) – Cast members of CW’s musical dramedy, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” are taking their act on the road.

The show’s co-creator and star, Rachel Bloom, shared the news Monday on her Instagram.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live: Starring Rachel Bloom” will stop in eight cities, including Boston. Bloom and company will perform at The Wilbur on April 5.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” cast members Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster and Pete Gardner, along with writers/songwriters Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen will join Bloom on tour.

Bloom reached out to fans on Twitter Monday night to let them know due to the tour’s “rigorous” schedule, she will be unable to greet audiences after most shows.

Hey, so the #CrazyExGirlfriend tour schedule is so rigorous I'm probably not gonna be greeting the audience after most of the shows so I can save my voice. Just wanted to let everyone know in advance! It's not you, it's me! More specifically, my vocal health! — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 12, 2018

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” features original contemporary and Broadway-style musical numbers in every episode. Bloom won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award in 2016 for her portrayal of Rebecca Bunch during the show’s first season.

Tickets for the Boston show go on sale on Wednesday. Ticketing information can be found here.

The season three finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” airs Friday Feb. 16 on CW56.

