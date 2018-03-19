BOSTON (WHDH) - Broadway hits like “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hello, Dolly!” and many more are heading to Boston for the 2018/2019 Lexus Broadway in Boston season.

Broadway in Boston announced its latest lineup Monday night at an event for annual ticket subscribers.

The lineup includes recent hits like the Tony award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Play That Goes Wrong,” along with recent revivals of Tony award-winning musicals like “Miss Saigon” and “Hello, Dolly!”

Other shows set for the 2018-2019 season include: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “School of Rock,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Kinky Boots” and “The Illusionists.”

Long-time Broadway favorite, “Les Miserables,” is also included in the lineup.

Subscriptions and individual tickets have not gone on sale. For ticketing information visit Broadway in Boston’s website.

That's a wrap! Thanks for tuning in. Cheers to your 18/19 #BroadwayInBoston Season! See you at the theatre! For more info visit https://t.co/IrOiHjEGEw #BroadwayInBoston pic.twitter.com/yRQ8Ri0ytK — Broadway In Boston (@BroadwayBoston) March 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)