‘Do not hurt yourselves’: Netflix warns users to avoid ‘Bird Box’ challenge

(WHDH) — Netflix is warning its subscribers to refrain from walking around blindfolded after their new hit movie featuring Sandra Bullock inspired the potentially dangerous “Bird Box” challenge.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box challenge,” the online media provider said in a tweet.

Since the movie debuted on Netflix, videos have surfaced on social media that show people walking around with their eyes covered with a blindfold.

In the film, characters are forced to cover their eyes in order to survive an evil that chases them. Anyone who sees the mysterious force ends up dying.

“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” Netflix added.

Boy and Girl are two characters in the film who end up on a frantic journey with Bullock as they search for a safe haven.

More than 45,000,000 users viewed the film in its first week on Netflix.

