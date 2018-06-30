NEW YORK (AP) — Drake’s “Scorpion” has set a record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music.

The streaming platform says the album has logged more than 170 million streams worldwide since its release Friday, more than doubling Drake’s prior one-day record on Apple Music with last year’s “More Life.”

The 25-track “Scorpion” includes the No. 1 hits “Nice for What” and “God’s Plan.” The album features Michael Jackson on a previously unreleased track as well as collaborations with Jay-Z and Ty Dolla $ign.

The album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

