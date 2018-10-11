Former ‘Top Chef’ contestant writes she has year to live

This May 7, 2017 photo released by Bravo shows cooking contestant Fatima Ali during season 15 of "Top Chef," in Denver. Ali says she has a year to live. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumor in January. However, Ali wrote Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in an essay for Bon Appetit that the cancer is back. She says her oncologist told her she has a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. (Paul Trantow/Bravo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Top Chef” Fatima Ali says she has a year to live.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumor in January. However, Ali wrote Tuesday in an essay for Bon Appetit that the “cancer cells my doctors believed had vanished are back with a vengeance in my left hip and femur bone.” Ali says her oncologist told her she has a year to live, “with or without the new chemotherapy regimen.”

She writes she used to dream of owning her own restaurant. Now she has a growing list of restaurants to visit and is “sketching a plan” to eat her way through New York.

Ali says “every day is an opportunity for me to experience something new.”

Ali appeared on Season 15 of the Bravo series.

