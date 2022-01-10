(CNN) — On a typical year, the Golden Globe Awards serve as the gold standard for tipsy fun. But this is not a typical year for Hollywood’s quirkiest award show.
Still, even as the Globes serve a time out as The Hollywood Foreign Press Association works to repair its reputation, there is no break being taken from recognizing the best films and television of the year.
In a toned down, untelevised presentation, the winners of the Golden Globes were announced Sunday night.
A full list of nominees follows below with winners indicated in bold.
Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” *WINNER
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER
Best Television Series Drama
“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
“Squid Game”
“Succession” *WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession” *WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” *WINNER
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“The Great”
“Hacks” *WINNER
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
“West Side Story” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“Belfast,”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“Compartment No. 6”
“Drive My Car” *WINNER
“The Hand of God”
“A Hero”
“Parallel Mothers”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” *WINNER
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin , “Being the Ricardos”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell *WINNER
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“Encanto” *WINNER
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” *WINNER
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” *WINNER
Best Director — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Best Original Score
“The French Dispatch”
“Encanto”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Dune” *WINNER
