(CNN) – The “Harry Potter” books are getting a makeover – this year marks the 20th anniversary of the American publican of book one, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Scholastic has tapped Brian Selznick to design new jackets to mark the occasion. Selznick favors an antique black-and-while style, and his Potter jackets continue that theme.

When placed side-by-side chronologically, the seven books create a single image that tells Harry’s story – from his arrival at 4 Privet Drive to the final battle of Hogwarts.

Scholastic plans to release a “collectible” boxed set designed by Selznick in September.

Check out the covers below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

