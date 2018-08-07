HGTV buys home featured in ‘The Brady Bunch’

This undated photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" in Los Angeles. The home is for sale for $1.885 million. (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP)

(WHDH) — Lance Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the “The Brady Bunch” but HGTV later emerged as the winning bidder.

The former member of ‘N Sync believed his offer on the house from the 1970s series was the winning one. He later learned his offer had been rejected for a more lucrative bid from an unidentified corporate buyer.

It was revealed on Tuesday that HGTV is the new owner of the North Hollywood, California, home.

David Zaslav, the chief executive officer of HGTV’s parent company, ‘Discovery’, made the announcement during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Zaslav says they plan to restore the home to its glory as only HGTV can.

“We’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history,” he said.

The home was listed for $1.885 million. The final sale price has not been announced.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home was purchased in 1973 for $61,000.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)