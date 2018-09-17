Hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ opens in Boston on Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Famed Broadway musical “Hamilton” opens in Boston on Tuesday.

The Broadway tour kicks off at the Boston Opera House and will stay in town through Nov. 18.

The hit musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The show first opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in August 2015.

