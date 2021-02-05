Jennifer Lawrence reportedly injured while on film set in Mass.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly injured while on set of a Netflix film in Massachusetts.

TMZ is reporting that Lawrence was hit in the face with glass while filming on set for the movie “Don’t Look Up” sometime Friday morning.

The injury reportedly happened during a controlled explosion for the movie.

Production was shut down for the rest of the day.

The extent of Lawrence’s injuries are unknown at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)