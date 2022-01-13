(CNN) — The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is planning to return after a two-year hiatus and has announced a star-studded lineup.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) will headline the annual event, currently scheduled to be held in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The announcement comes days after another music festival, Bonnarroo, released its 2022 lineup.

Coachella had to pause for two years because of the pandemic.

Most recently, the Omicron variant has caused quite a few of postponements and cancellations, including several Broadway shows.

The music festival, held over two weekends, has attracted as many 125,000 concertgoers a day.

This year’s lineup also includes other popular artists Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Swedish House Mafia and Lil Baby.

Coachella will run April 15-17 and April 22-24. The complete lineup can be found at the event’s site.

