TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Kiefer Sutherland (R) and his mother, actress Shirley Douglas attend "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 8, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Kiefer Sutherland paid tribute to his mom, actress Shirley Douglas, who died over the weekend, Sutherland said.

“Early this morning my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID19),” Sutherland shared in a post on Twitter Sunday.

He called his mom “extraordinary,” and said she had led a great life.

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming,” Sutherland said, adding, “To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the Coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe.”

Douglas shares Sutherland and a daughter, Rachel, with actor Donald Sutherland, who she married in 1965. They divorced in 1971.

Douglas appeared in Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita” and on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

